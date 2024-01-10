Analysts Offer Predictions for Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on D. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,800,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.