Analysts Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) PT at $67.64

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLTX

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.31. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.