Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Target Price at C$17.94

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cormark upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$16.43.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.07. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of C$504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3518696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

