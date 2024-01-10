Analysts Set TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target at $3.45

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.45.

WULF has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,877,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 712,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 459,997 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WULF stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 158.25%. The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. Analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

