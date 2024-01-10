Analysts Set The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target at $17.16

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Insider Buying and Selling at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $125,650,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.