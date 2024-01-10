Analysts Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target at $45.86

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trupanion from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

In other news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 1,277.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

