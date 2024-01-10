Analysts Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Price Target at $759.00

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $775.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $823.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $805.44 and its 200-day moving average is $752.05. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $544.95 and a fifty-two week high of $841.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

