Analyzing LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 1 2 12 0 2.73 LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 94.84%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.90%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 30.01% 19.03% 11.56% LightPath Technologies -11.91% -11.80% -7.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and LightPath Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $326.94 million 7.26 $127.61 million $0.85 16.42 LightPath Technologies $32.93 million 1.39 -$4.05 million ($0.12) -10.17

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats LightPath Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

