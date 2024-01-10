Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,324,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.21. 207,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.46 and its 200-day moving average is $287.38. The stock has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

