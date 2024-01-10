Angeles Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. United Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.26. The stock had a trading volume of 80,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,046. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average is $120.09. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

