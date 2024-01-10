Angeles Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,692,000 after purchasing an additional 182,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,035,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.45. 110,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.80 and a 52-week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.