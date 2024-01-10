Angeles Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $5.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $746.17. The company had a trading volume of 209,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,684. The company has a fifty day moving average of $721.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $673.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $445.57 and a 12 month high of $801.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

