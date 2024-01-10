Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.39. The stock had a trading volume of 221,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $219.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.13 and its 200 day moving average is $193.57.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

