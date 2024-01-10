Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $28.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.0% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.31. 652,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

