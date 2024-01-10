Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,131,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,975. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.52.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

