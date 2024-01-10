Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,237. The company has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

