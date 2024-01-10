Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 125.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.40. 12,364,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,786,637. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

