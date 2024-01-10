Angeles Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $581.65. 32,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $607.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $559.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

