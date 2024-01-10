Angeles Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $629.55. The company had a trading volume of 939,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $637.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $590.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.64 billion, a PE ratio of 113.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

