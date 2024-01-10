Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $154,377,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,367,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $208.35. The company had a trading volume of 169,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,418. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

