Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,489 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.24. 72,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.57. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

