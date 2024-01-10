Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler THomas Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.2% in the third quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.61. 1,648,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.