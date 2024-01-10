Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,204 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %

WCN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.17. 127,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.83 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.