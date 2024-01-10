Ankr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.10 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $235.09 million and $20.10 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00016325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,083.44 or 1.00001009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011091 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009510 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00180168 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003518 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02418029 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $21,415,406.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.