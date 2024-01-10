AON (NYSE:AON) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

Get AON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AON opened at $293.98 on Wednesday. AON has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AON will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AON by 17.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of AON by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in AON by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.