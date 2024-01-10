Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up 1.3% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.39% of Apollo Global Management worth $198,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE APO traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 313,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

