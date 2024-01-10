Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded by Redburn Partners

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,900,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,687,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.42 and a 200-day moving average of $184.47. Apple has a 12-month low of $130.46 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

