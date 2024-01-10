Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,037 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,340,000 after buying an additional 433,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after buying an additional 1,923,322 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

NYSE:ARE opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 365.47%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

