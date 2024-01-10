Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 74 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.5% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $283.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.16. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $287.91.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

