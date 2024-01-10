Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,861 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.6% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $6,183,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,840 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $139.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.01. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89. The company has a market capitalization of $155.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

