Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $301.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.92 and a 1 year high of $305.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

