Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 100,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,471,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,299,000 after acquiring an additional 39,432,249 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,521,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,825,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth $16,224,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,703.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 419,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 396,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.