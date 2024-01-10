Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $999,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,855,000 after buying an additional 82,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,653,000 after buying an additional 240,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,506,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after buying an additional 156,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,613,000 after buying an additional 194,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $539.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $573.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.44.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.