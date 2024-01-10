Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 69,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 109,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $85.52 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63.
About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
