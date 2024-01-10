Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.96

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 83580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Arbor Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.32 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

