Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. City State Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

