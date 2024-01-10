Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 2,110 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,776 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,814,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,426,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. 928,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

