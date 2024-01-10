Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,746 shares of company stock valued at $46,252,094 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.09. The company had a trading volume of 403,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,421. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $249.89. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.70 and a 200-day moving average of $195.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

