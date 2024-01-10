Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.48. The company had a trading volume of 657,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,354. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

