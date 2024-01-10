Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,645,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KOMP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.