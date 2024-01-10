Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $18.77 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8,394.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.98. The stock had a trading volume of 965,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,919. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

