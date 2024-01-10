Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 126,266 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AIQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. 125,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,976. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $918.33 million, a PE ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.