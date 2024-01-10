Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 126,266 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. 125,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,976. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $918.33 million, a PE ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

