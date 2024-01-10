Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,407 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.98. 554,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,414. The company has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.43 and a 200 day moving average of $146.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

