Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $457.16. The company had a trading volume of 145,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,005. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.66. The stock has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

