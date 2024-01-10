Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 837 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 934.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,228,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,053 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,370,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 257,524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 209,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 652.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 203,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GEM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 42,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,528. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $975.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.