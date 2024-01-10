Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 16.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.13. 28,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,945. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

