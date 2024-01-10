Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 3,077 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.46. 553,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

