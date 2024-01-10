Archford Capital Strategies LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JQUA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.