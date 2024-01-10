Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.67

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.67 and last traded at $100.25, with a volume of 6976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.