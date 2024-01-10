Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 485,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 937,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.53.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

